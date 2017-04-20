Spring Clean Your Bedroom

When it comes to spring-cleaning don’t forget about your bedding! You spend a third of your life in bed so why not make it a healthy haven? Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea to periodically clean up your pillows and mattress.

Cleaning your mattress and pillows it removes dust mites, dirt and other allergens. Plus over time it’ll help keep your mattress in good condition.

First, clean your mattress with your vacuum's upholstery or crevice attachment. Next - deodorize. Sprinkle a 1-pound box of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress and leave it there for about 24 hours, so before you start this you’ll want to make sure you’ve made other sleeping arrangements for the night.

For pillows fluff them every day to keep their shape and remove any dust. Once a month run the pillows through the dryer on the no-heat cycle or hang them up outside on a breezy, sunny day.

If needed, some pillows can be washed. Memory foam and latex are two that you shouldn’t wash because they’re extremely difficult to dry thoroughly instead just spot treat any stains with a damp cloth and mild detergent. For feather and down pillows submerge in warm water and a small amount of powder detergent. Knead gently. Press out extra water, then roll in a towel to dry. Throw your pillows in dryer on the no-air or air-dry setting. Just be patient because it can take hours for pillows to completely dry and we want a completely dry pillow to prevent any mold or mildew. You can add in a couple of towels, which can speed up the drying, and a clean tennis ball or two to keep the pillows from clumping in the dryer.

To complete your bedroom’s spring-cleaning don’t forget about washing your sheets comforter and other bedding. Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release liquid detergent earned top scores in Consumer Reports cleaning tests for body oil and dirt.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.

Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports