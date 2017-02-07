Stay Safe On Public Wi-Fi Networks

Thinkstock image (Photo: vladru)

It's not fun getting that alert letting you know you're about to run out of data on your cell phone.

You probably try to connect to Wi-Fi to avoid getting texts like that. But not all Wi-fi networks are created equal.

Lifehacker.com said that free Airport Wi-Fi is the worst in the airport and by worst, they mean less secure. Instead log onto Wi-Fi at one of the coffee shops or stores in the airport. The store's Wi-Fi is likely to have more security and even faster service. But what happens when you need a password for that coffee shop?

The app WiFox updates Wi-Fi passwords at airports. We took these screen shots From the apple store website so you can get an idea how the app works.

The app give you the network, password, and which gate the Wi-Fi is near. It also tells the user whether the service is free and if there is a time limit.

Copyright 2017 WFMY