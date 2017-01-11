Steps To Getting A Highway Dedication

Former Congressman Howard Coble was honored Tuesday when a section of I-85 was renamed after him. No doubt Coble was well-worth of the recognition, but 2 Wants To Know the criteria to get a highway or street dedication.

First things first, the person you or an organization want to honor must be a resident of North Carolina. The honoree also needs to have made an impact on a local, state, or national level.

A local government must support the honoree, then unanimously pass a resolution supporting the dedication.

After that, the application gets sent to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Letters of recommendation are needed to show why a dedication show be made, as well as support from the potential honoree's family.

A committee then reviews everything, and then the DOT board votes to decide whether or not to rename a section of road.

