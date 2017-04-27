STOP! Before You Donate Check This Site!

GREENSBORO, NC -- When your put money in a bucket or you give a donation on-line, you want to know your money is being used for the people you're giving the money too.

For instance, WFMY News 2 was live at the Chick-Fil-A at the Friendly Center, where law enforcement is on the roof for the weekend. It's part of their fun-- fundraising effort called Cops on Top. The main goal is to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics.



Anytime you give money, you should know how the charity is going to use it. So, to help you figure out how to check out a charity, let's use Special Olympics of North Carolina.

One of our tricks is to use Charity Navigator. They score each charity on several key points like tax status, length of operation, fundraising, administrative expenses for instance. Charity Navigator gives an overall score of 87% for the NC Special Olympics.



And this right here, Accountability and Transparency is at 97%, meaning the charity is forthcoming with details on how they're structured and where money comes from and goes. The real key to your giving is how the charity spends money.



Charity Navigator breaks it down in an easy pie graph. For instance, 79% of Special Olympics money goes to programs and services. This is a good percentage. The most efficient charities spend at least 75% on programs and services. And only 25% on fundraising and administration.

