Admit it, you probably hit the snooze button way more than you should.
According to Sleepreview.com, 57 percent of Americans hit the snooze button. Over a life time, that adds up to three and a half months of snoozing.
There's an app called "I Can't Wake Up," that might help. In order to turn off the alarm, you have to do certain tasks. There's a matching game you can play or you can retype something with a set of numbers and letters.
The app is free but you do have to pay for some of the features.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs