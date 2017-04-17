WFMY
This App Could Help You Stop Hitting Snooze

WFMY News 2 Staff , WFMY 3:54 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

Admit it, you probably hit the snooze button way more than you should. 

According to Sleepreview.com, 57 percent of Americans hit the snooze button. Over a life time, that adds up to three and a half months of snoozing. 

There's an app called "I Can't Wake Up," that might help. In order to turn off the alarm, you have to do certain tasks. There's a matching game you can play or you can retype something with a set of numbers and letters.

The app is free but you do have to pay for some of the features. 

