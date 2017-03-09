Stop The Pesky Telemarketer Calls

Call center bring jobs to South Carolina. (Photo: WCNC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 2 Wants To Know viewer called saying she put her phone on the Do Not Call Registry but the telemarketer calls are worse than ever.

It happens to be a landline and not a cell phone, so 2 Wants To Know did some digging into what you can do to stop telemarketer from calling your landline.

The FTC says to call your phone company and ask them to block the number. But make sure you ask them if there is a fee to do that. You can also buy a call blocker box Expect to spend anywhere from $50 to $100. Some of them come with a black list which means thousands of spam phone numbers are already blocked.

When it comes to your cell phone, register for the do not call list. If random numbers keep calling you, under the contact click block this caller.

Some good news there could be less robocalls in the future. In 2015, a last-minute addition to a must-pass budget bill opened a robocall loophole.

