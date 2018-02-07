Stop The TV From Triggering Alexa

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Seems like every time you turn on the tv, there's another ad for the Amazon Echo saying the catchphrase to wake up your Alexa. You don't want them setting off your device.

To fix the problem, change your Alexa wake word.

Go the app.

Open settings.

Pick your device.

Scroll down to general.

Change the wake word from Alexa to computer or Amazon.

It's that easy.

