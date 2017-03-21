Stop. You're Cleaning Your House Wrong.

USA TODAY -- You wash dishes with dish washing liquid, it makes sense. And so you don't have to drain your budget on a bunch of cleaning supplies, you can simply use the suds to clean your TV screen. USA TODAY and Reviewed.com

You could buy specialty cleaners, but TV manufacturers like LG, Panasonic and Sony suggest a mix of liquid soap and water. Just make sure the solution is mild and use a soft lint-free cloth. don't use paper towels, toilet paper or old shirts-- they can scratch the screen and leave lint residue. And when you use the liquid, you're not dousing, your dipping and dabbing.

OOOH, THAT SMELL.

The microwave sees major messes and while the outside and inside may look clean. The smell of burnt popcorn or that science experiment lingers. Give your microwave a breath mint by putting a bowl of lemon juice or baking soda in the microwave overnight.

CLEAN THAT GRINDER

A bag of rice isn't just to dry out your phone. White rice could be the easiest way to clean your coffee grinder. Throw in uncooked rice, grind it, then wipe clean.

FRONT LOADING WASHERS

If you have a front loader, Mix a quarter cup baking soda and a quarter cup water into the detergent container. Then pour 2 cups of white vinegar into the drum and run a normal load with hot water. It gets rid of the musty smell.

WFMY/USATODAY