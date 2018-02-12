Stopping The Spread Of Germs

germs (Photo: Silber, Chad)

One of the worst places you'll find germs is at schools.

The National Sanitation foundation measured colony forming units or CFU's on various school surfaces. The top three germiest places include sink handles, cafeteria trays and the water fountain spigots. Surprisingly, the classroom water fountain spigot contained 2.7 million CFU's compared to only 3,200 CFU's on the toilet seat.

The other frequent places for germs include: desks, art supplies, keyboards, playground equipment, door handles, gym equipment, bookbags and lunch boxes.

To avoid getting sick, send your kids to school with a packed lunch and a personal water bottle. It also doesn't hurt to clean lunch boxes and bookbags weekly; and wipe down surfaces regularly.

And above all, make sure kids wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

