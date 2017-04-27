Viewer request deal: Top LED flood lights under $10

CLEVELAND, OH - It's that time of year where I see a drastic increase in demand for emergency lighting and LEDs before that next storm hits. The deal which just dropped today is one of the brightest lights money can buy, and its purchase requires barely any money at all.



Just hit market and new for 2017, Ponvey flood lights improve upon the already bright LED technology utilized last year and crank it up a few notches.



Click the play button to WATCH my side by side comparison of 2016 flood light technology versus 2017.



At a whopping 75% off reduction that I hunted down by viewer request, today you get two emergency lights that double as a great work light or camping essential for under $10. Highlights include:



- Magnetic backing allows for easy mounting

- Includes flashlight mode with additional LED on front

- Great for camping, a shed, garage, vehicle, any emergency situation

- Included hook allows lights to hang

- Additional stand allows lights to stand on their own

- Each light requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)

- Pocket size; great for a glove compartment

- Lowest recorded price

- 3 brightness modes

- Brightest and most durable of all competing lights I tested



75% Off TWO Ponvey 200 Lumens Portable COB Flood Lights

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99

**Ships free with Prime. Not a Prime Member? Use this trial to score free shipping



Want access to tons of freebies and more deals? Click here.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA