Super Bowl X-Rays Of Every Car

HOUSTON, TX -- Securing the NRG stadium starts miles away in a parking lot.

"wW are seeing absolutely everything that's coming into the NRG Stadium."

That's because anything that can be driven into the site of the super bowl must pass this screening.

Every truck...

Every driver...

Gets checked.

That's roughly 200 trucks a day from now until kick-off. Each getting sniffed out and a full x-ray by US Customs and Border protection.

"We have a manifest of what is actually inside the containers ahead of time so we know what we're supposed to be looking at.

Officers checking in real-time, making sure only what is supposed to be in the trucks is what's making it to the Super Bowl, everything from giant video screens, to cargo vans must pass inspection.

From here, trucks get a police escort to a secure area at the stadium and with more than 70,000 fans and millions of eyes worldwide will be focused on the field Sunday, officers here know they can't afford to miss a thing.

