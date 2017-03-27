T-Mobile Is Working To Stop Schemers From Calling You

(Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Chances are you often get phone calls from numbers you don't know. Sometimes crooks are on the other end waiting for you to pick up so they can scam you out of money.

The best way to avoid schemers is to not answer your phone when those strange numbers call you.

But now T-Mobile is going a step further. The Consumerist said, T-Mobile is warning customers that the person calling you doesn't have good intentions. 'Scam ID' compares the originating phone number to a database with thousands of numbers known to be used by scammers.

An alert will pop up that says 'scam likely.' Customers can also choose to block all calls identified by the system. Customers with the 'One plan' will be the first to get access. It starts April 5th.

