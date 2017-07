Greensoboro, NC – Take a picture and raise money for the American Red Cross. It’s just that simple.

This holiday weekend, take a picture of an American flag and use the #HostessSupportsRedCross. Post it to Twitter or Instagram. Or upload the picture right to the Hostess website.



For every picture, Hostess will donate a dollar up to $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

© 2017 WFMY-TV