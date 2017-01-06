GREENSBORO, NC -- We should have enough snow to go sledding, have snowball fights and building snowmen. You don't want to miss any of the action. And while our phones take great still pictures, we often miss the action shots.

2WTK has tricks to take better snow pictures. We used the sledding hill at Mendenhall Middle as our backdrop.

Instead of taking pictures of this action, take video. Here's why, once you take the video you can scroll through the video frames at the bottom to find the action shot you want. It will be clear and catch the expression and the experience without any of the blurriness of simply taking a picture.

One more trick for taking better snow pictures, use the flash. Why? The flash actually balances out the light of the snow and fills in the darker areas so you get a better picture.



