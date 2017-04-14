Take The Best Pictures With Your Cell Phone

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make your smartphone pictures the best!

First things first, take the picture horizontally not vertically.

Taking the picture horizontally gives you a wider canvas. You don't have to squeeze everything into such a small space.

Second: If you're taking pictures outside, look for the sun. Make sure it stays behind the photographer. You don't want the people in the picture standing in front of the sun.

Third: Phones don't have optical zooms, which means there's no lens to move closer to the subject of the picture. The photographer shouldn't zoom in because it lowers the resolution. Instead, they should simply step closer to the subject of the picture.

© 2017 WFMY-TV