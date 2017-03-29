Target Recalls Magnetic Tic-Tac-Toe Games For Choking Hazard

Tic Tac Toe Board sold at Target (Photo: Custom)

Target is recalling magnetic tic-tac-toe games because of choking hazard.

The retailer says the magnets can come off the game pieces.

Consumer Product Safety Commission says if two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the body, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, or death.

Target has received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece. No injuries have been reported.

The games were sold exclusively at Target stores from December 2016 through February 2017 for about $5.

Consumers should return the games to Target for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WFMY