Tax Refund? The Odds Are In Your Favor!

It’s tax time. (can’t you hear the spooky music?) The irs and tax time makes most of us feel that way, but why?

Last year, at least 83% of of tax returns resulted in refunds. So, you might as well file. And what’s to be scared of? Getting money back?!?!

Check out the interactive map from Magnify Money. Each dot shows you the city, in this case, charlotte. According to data from 2012-2016, 19% of tax payers there owe taxes, about $4,700. But 77% will get a refund on average of $2,800.



The numbers change when you move the mouse around. Head west to San Francisco and you’ll find the highest percentage of folks owing Uncle Sam at 25%. On average, the pay back was $7,000. And still 68% percent will get refunds so, chances are you're getting money.

So, file already. It's the best way to keep yourself from becoming a tax identity fraud victim. You might even be able to file for FREE! If you make less than $54,000 there are IRS volunteers who can prepare and file your taxes for free.

