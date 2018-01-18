Tax Time: Get Your Refund Quickly

(Photo: WFMY)

Tax time is right around the corner, and the hope is that you'll receive a nice refund check. You might want that money sooner than later, so you'll want to file right away.

The IRS filing season starts January 29th. That's when it starts accepting paper and electronic individual tax returns.

However, The IRS isn't expected to start processing those paper returns until mid-February because of system updates that still need to be finished.

The IRS won't commit to specific refund times based on when you submit your taxes, but it does expect to pay out 90% of refunds within 21 days after you file.

