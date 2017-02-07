WFMY
Taxes: Did You Get An IRS Verification Code

Verification Code Added To Some W-2 Forms

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:56 PM. EST February 07, 2017

The IRS is testing a new initiative to verify W-2 forms are authentic. According to the IRS  about 50 million W-2's will have a verification code on them.

This code will help the IRS verify E-filed tax returns. This code will be 16 characters mixed with letters and numbers.

Where can you find it? It'll show up on your W-2 copies, but the IRS says to look closely because the location varies on each form.

Not all online tax preparers will ask you for this code. so if you don't have one, don't worry.
Remember , only people who are filing taxes online *might* see this code.

