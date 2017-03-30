The Cost Of The HB2 Compromise

GREENSBORO, NC -- HB2 was the law for one year and 7 days. Now HB142 is the law.

Read: WHAT THE NEW LAW DOES

UNCG Political Science Professor Thom Little says, this was truly a compromise. "This bill is the ultimate compromise if you look there were Republicans voting for Republicans voting against it there were Democrats voting for there were Democrats voting against it, and so you this was indeed a compromise. Each side got a little something but no side got everything they wanted."

And that is how it's supposed to work. Of course folks who support either side don't always see it that way. Little says, lawmakers didn't have much choice.

"This really was an issue that they had no choice they had to act or there were going to be catastrophic consequences economically and politically because when you mess with basketball in this state, that's not something you want to mess with."

Little says the Republicans win with: local municipalities can't pass any new anti-discrimination policies for four years and with that, minimum wage cannot be raised. Democrats win with: the promise to repeal the law. And while it doesn't add any extra protections for the LGBT community, it takes the birth certificate showing law off the books. Both get a win with the hope of bringing basketball back.

© 2017 WFMY-TV