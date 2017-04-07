The Debate: Airstrike Ordering Authority

USA TODAY -- President Trump ordered the air strikes and US Navy ships in the Mediterranean Sea carried them out launching 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base. According to a Pentagon spokesperson 23 of the missiles hit the base destroying aircraft, defense systems and radar at the base. There are conflicting reports on casualties.

President Trump said the strikes were in response to Syria's president using chemical weapons on his people.

The attack killed at least 86 civilians.

The US has bombed Islamic State targets in Syria since 2014. But this is the first strike against the Syrian regime. Friday's strike is being called the President's first conventional assault. Theres been talk of whether the President had the right to order the strike.

Elon Political Science professor Jason Husser explains. "The President needs authorization to engage in sustained action or to what is equivalent to an act of war. Some would argue that the bombing in Syria is that because we would see it that way if it happened here, but others argue the scale of this conflict is so small the president can do that without authorization."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for Congress to reconvene and debate the authorization for the use of military force.

