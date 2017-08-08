Sunglasses



GREENSBORO, NC – Really. What is the difference between sunglasses and eclipse glasses?

Time asked Dr. Russel van Gelder, a past president of the American Academy of Opthamology, to put it in context. He says regular sunglasses block about 60% of light rays while eclipse glasses block 99.9% of light rays.

Bottom line, you want to be able to watch the eclipse without fear of damaging your eyesight.

NASA officials say only these five manufacturers that sell certified, approved eclipse glasses:

• Baader Planetarium

• Rainbow Symphony

• Thousand Oaks Optical

• TSE 17

• American Paper optics.



Also make sure your glasses have the ISO number 12312-2 printed on them (although the fakes will sometimes go as far as to print this number). The manufacturer name and address should also be printed on the glasses.

WFMY News 2 talked with Tom English, Director of the Cline Observatory at Guilford Tech. “Just when the moon is about to cover it exactly, light filters through the moon's valleys between the valleys of the moon and you get this scintillation, these bright specks and they're called “Bailey's Beads”. The last scrap is one bright spot and then the corona and you see this bright spot, it's “The Diamond Ring”.

Join WFMY News 2 to watch the eclipse at our Total Eclipse of the Park event, August 21st. We'll have free eclipse glasses for the first 400 people! You can bring your own shoebox to make an eclipse pinhole camera or paint a commemorative eclipse rock! There will be food trucks as well. The fun at Triad Park in Kernersville is from 10am-4pm.

© 2017 WFMY-TV