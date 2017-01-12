The Difference Between Used Cars and Certified Pre-Owned

Used Car Lot (Photo: Consumer Reports)

If you're in the market for a car, you may be thinking about purchasing a pre-owned vehicle instead of a used car.

A certified pre-owned car can be a good alternative when you are looking to be cost effective, but there are pros and cons associated with buying either a used car or a certified pre-owned vehicle.

If you decide to buy a car that is strictly marked used that means you will likely avoid the 20% to 40% deprecation that the original owner incurred when the car was brand new. However, you should keep in mind that the older a car is the more maintenance it may require due to normal wear and tear.

A car that is sold as factory certified means that it should have undergone a thorough inspection, and repaired to the manufacture's standards. Also, the car is still under the factory warranty. Unfortunately, no car can ever be fully guaranteed to never incur any mechanical issues after its purchased.

Another category a car could fall under is know as a dealer certified pre-owned car. These cars typically do not receive all of the necessary repairs or even the same multi-point inspection that a factory certified car received. If you decide to go this route you should buy an extended warranty plan directly through the dealer or your insurance company. However, be sure to do your research to know exactly what the extended warranty you are being offered covers, as extended plans can vary.

