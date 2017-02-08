The New Paramedic: Saving Lives, Saving Money

GREENSBORO, NC -- A new paramedic program in Guilford County is transforming the mold of modern-day EMS and is saving everyone--including taxpayers--some money.

Every day, the Guilford County 911 center receives nearly 1,000 calls. Approximately 150 of those calls end with an ambulance ride to the ER. Each ambulance ride costs about $300 to $900, and if the patient can't afford it -- the taxpayer will foot the bill.

That's one reason behind Guilford County EMS's "community paramedicine" program. Community paramedicine is an evolving concept nationwide. It puts paramedics into homes of patients who are at risk and have little to no insurance. Right now, Guilford County limits its program to only chronic heart failure patients -- who are some of the most expensive patients to treat in a hospital.

Katie Lynch is the only community paramedic treating a fluctuating 20 to 30 patients in that program. Unlike her counterparts, she doesn't wait for the patients to call 911. She visits them at home before they have to.

"I go see my patients, I follow up with them, go over their medications, their social life to see if they need any assistance with other resources like transportation," Lynch said.

She said she practically lives out of her custom first responder vehicle, always carrying high-tech supplies and a heart monitoring vest.

"I get attached to my patients. If I see them suffering with a lack of resource or benefit, I’m right there with them getting frustrated also. It’s just as rewarding to me doing this as it is riding on an ambulance every shift," Lynch said.

Triad Healthcare Network funds the program, and Guilford County EMS and Cone Health partner to run it.

Dr. Dan Bensimhon, the medical director of advanced heart failure at Cone Health, said the costs and savings are shared. "Medicare or the government says we're going to give you this amount of money to take care of this population. And, if you can find ways to reduce cost or keep costs down, you can keep the leftover."

He said the six-month community paramedic pilot program already saved the county $500,000. Community paramedic visits cost about $200 to $300 per patient, compared to a costlier hospital stay.

It’s a very expensive process for patients – when they’re not feeling well – to call 911...

"If they're admitted, the costs just keep adding up. The average heart failure admission is between $5- to 10-thousand dollars. And realize, these are patients who often don't have health insurance or any other resources, so those charges have to be absorbed in other ways -- by the hospitals, the taxpayers..." he explained.

But the most profound impact is not saving costs. It's saving lives.

"We know if we can take care of patients in their home and keep them out of the hospital, they’ll do better," Bensimhon said.

Lynch agreed. "This is the future of EMS."

Guilford EMS's deputy director of emergency services, Kyle Paschal, said he hopes to add a second community paramedic in July and eventually expand the program beyond heart failure patients. Forsyth, Randolph and Rockingham Counties are also working on starting community paramedic programs.

