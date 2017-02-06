The Truth About The "Do Not call Registry"

GREENSBORO, NC-- What about the Do Not Call Registry? It doesn't cover debt collector calls or those from charities, political groups or surveys. Those entities can call you all they want at least for now.

Although just last week, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx introduced House Bill 740 "ROBO Calls Off Phones Act" or ROBO COP act. It would expand the 'Do Not Call Registry" to include political Robocalls, not all political calls, just the ones done by machine. 2WTK will keep you updated on this.

In the meantime, here are the facts of the Do Not Call Registry:

Registering your home or mobile phone is FREE

No matter what you've heard before, the registration does NOT expire

If you get illegal calls from businesses, you should file a formal complaint with your state's Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

Again, the registry only covers sales calls. Companies you do business with, that already have your number, have every right to call you.

However, if you ask a company not to call you, they must honor your request. Make sure you record the date and time in case you have to make a formal complaint.

(© 2017 WFMY)