WFMY
Close

The Truth About The Do Not Call Registry

The Truth About The "Do Not call Registry"

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:56 PM. EST February 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC-- What about the Do Not Call Registry? It doesn't cover debt collector calls or those from charities, political groups or surveys. Those entities can call you all they want at least for now.

Although just last week,  Congresswoman Virginia Foxx introduced House Bill 740  "ROBO Calls Off Phones Act" or ROBO COP act. It would expand  the 'Do Not Call Registry" to include political Robocalls, not all political calls, just the ones done by  machine. 2WTK will keep you updated on this. 

In the meantime,  here are the facts of the Do Not Call Registry: 

Registering your home or mobile phone is FREE
No matter what you've heard before, the registration does NOT expire

If you get illegal calls from businesses, you should file a formal complaint with your state's Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

Again, the registry only covers sales calls. Companies you do business with, that already have your number, have every right to call you.

However, if you ask a company not to call you, they must honor your request. Make sure you record the date and time in case you have to make a formal complaint.

 

 

(© 2017 WFMY)

WFMY

Debt Collector Keeps Money

WFMY

2WTK: Where HB2 Stands in the Legal System

WFMY

Lawsuit: Plastic In New Cars Attracting Rats

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories