These Airports Have The Fastest WiFi

Best And Worst Airport Wifi Speeds

2 WANTS TO KNOW STAFF , WFMY 6:15 PM. EST January 24, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It feels like forever when you're stuck at the airport and all you can do is sit and look at stuff on your phone or your iPad. So you want an airport with fast WiFi.

Lifehacker took the data from the folks at Speed Test to see which airports had the fastest WiFi. Denver, Philly, Seattle, and Dallas are all far ahead of the rest. Charlotte comes in at number 13. 

