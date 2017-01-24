These Airports Have The Fastest WiFi

Thinkstock image (Photo: vladru)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It feels like forever when you're stuck at the airport and all you can do is sit and look at stuff on your phone or your iPad. So you want an airport with fast WiFi.

Lifehacker took the data from the folks at Speed Test to see which airports had the fastest WiFi. Denver, Philly, Seattle, and Dallas are all far ahead of the rest. Charlotte comes in at number 13.

(© 2017 WFMY)