These Apps Help You Avoid The Flu

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you knew you were going somewhere with a lot of sick people, you would take extra precautions - like washing your hands and avoiding touching your face.Well there's an app for that. Sickweather looks at social media posts from Facebook and Twitter to tell you where there's hot spots of people with the flu or a cold. And it will even send you a push alert warning when you're headed into one of those areas.

Right now in Greensboro there is a high risk you'll get sick if you're in this area --- But how can it give you this prediction? The company's fortune teller spokesperson explains in a YouTube video:

"It compiles information from sites like Twitter and Facebook and plots symptoms on a map and plots a real time map of the symptoms around you," she said.

Not only can you get a city overview, you can zoom down to your neighborhood - to find out which blocks have the most sick people. Interesting, but not perfect. Take for example UNCG. There's not one single report of someone being sick there right now. Hard to imagine that's true. But hey, the app's a free download anyway.

Also try Flu Near You. It maps user reports of people under the weather. And it helps you find the closest place to get a flu shot.

And for a more official look at who is sick near you, try the CDC App.It links you to a map showing how many doctor reported cases of the flu there have been in each state.

