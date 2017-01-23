Whatever excuse you make, don't lie to the IRS. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Some changes to the IRS fraud prevention process might keep some of you from getting your refunds on time this year. The change affects more than 30 million taxpayers who claim income tax credit or additional child tax credit. If you already have plans for your tax refund money, this is the last thing you want hear.

Which is why three major tax preparation services are sweetening the deal.

H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax all want to give you a tax advance of anywhere between $200 and $1,300. No interest. No fees.

All you have to do is pay the money back when you get your tax refund.

For one, this sounds too good to be true.

And secondly, Tax return-anticipation loans became illegal in 2012 so how can they offer this?

As Consumer Reports explains, the big three have found a way around it.

Instead of “Refund Anticipation Loan,” these offers are called "Refund Advances"

They are also not charging any fees or interest.

Which, again, makes it an advance -- not a loan.

The catch is, you have to do your taxes with that company.

That's how they make their money.

Before you jump on the offer though, Consumer Reports has a few things you should consider.

First, ask yourself whether you qualify.

If you owe the government money, like student loans, or if you owe back child support, you don't qualify.

It's important to figure that out because you might be denied the advance but still get charged for tax services.

Also keep in mind, the tax preparer is going to try to sell you extra services like audit protection.

It's up to you to do decide whether you want it but the IRS reports only 1 percent of individual tax returns are audited a year.

Also, ask yourself if there are any hidden costs.

Because there's no fee or interest on the advance, the company might charge you more to do your taxes versus if you did it yourself or used a free tax software.

Take Jackson Hewitt for example: according to Consumer Reports, they charge the average person $300 to do their state and federal taxes if they sign up for the advance. But the company's own service offers free state and federal tax-prep for simple returns if you don't.

If you decide to go with the advance offer, make sure you check the dates.

Each company has a different policy.

Here’s a link to a more detailed explanation from Consumer Reports.

