This DVD Player Can Cut Out Sex, Violence For Family Viewing

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It’s the moment all parents dread! You’re watching a movie with your kids when Things get a little Intense. You can only put your hand over the kids eyes so many times before they start to ask questions. But a special DVD player promises to help – cutting out the bad parts.

ClearPlay promises to be the “DVD player to bring you the return of family movie night.”

“I just can’t imagine how it works to be honest with you. It sounds like a great idea. The concept sounds wonderful. I don’t know how it’s going to do it,” Michael McQuaid said. He’s the father of 6-year-old Isaiah, and he knows how awkward movie night can get.

We set up ClearPlay and tried it out with Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. You rent the movies like normal. Then download a filter from the Clear Play website onto a thumb drive. Finally put the thumb drive into the machine. But will it really make this PG-13 movie safe for a 6-year-old?

Right away, something seems a little off about the movie. ClearPlay cut out a scene with a couple of teens throwing adult diapers at someone else.

“That seemed pretty harmless, I guess the filter is pretty intense! That was violence I guess,” McQuaid said.

Taking the test further, 2 Wants To Know’s Ben Briscoe popped some popcorn , set up clear play next to a tv playing the regular version and hunkered down in the studio all night long for a movie marathon.

Side by side you can really tell the difference. Like a kiss scene from the movie Snowden. Clearplay turns it into just a quick peck. And Clearplay totally edits out a scene in a strip club.

Overall ClearPlay works:

“I like that it gives you some control and what your expectations are,” McQuaid said. “You’re not going to be surprised watching a movie.”

That’s the only problem with Clearplay. sometimes the cuts make the movie plot a little hard to follow.

You can get Clearplay on their website for about $240 and then you pay an $8 monthly fee for all the filters of new releases.

