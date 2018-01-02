This Is The Fastest Way To Warm Up Your Car

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- As tempting as it is to stay warm inside when it's so cold outside, we all have responsibilities and places we need to get to.

But we have to hop in the dreaded cold car.

Now the question is how do we get our car warm the fastest?

It may be counterintuitive, but the fastest way is to start driving. Don't blast the heat either because you are making the car work harder.

"The best way to warm up your car is to start let it idle for 30 seconds and then drive easy until the temperature gage moves and then you can drive normally after that, Jay Johnson said.

Johnson owns Swedish Auto Works in Greensboro and has more than 25 years experience as a mechanic.

Johnson said you can turn on the heat after the temperature gage moves.

"For the first minute or so I wouldn't turn the heat on because that cold air moving can actually make it harder to see out of the glass ," Johnson said.

But for some of us who don't want to deal with the cold at all, that can be a hard sell.

"I don't like the cold weather dealing with the cold, I'll tend to start my car up and let her run for about five minutes before I get in," Johnson said.

Don't go any longer than that. Johnson says anything after five minutes wastes gas and increases wear and tear on your car.

So it's a trade off if you chose to let your car idle for long periods of time because yes you are warm when you get it, but the cost is lower gas efficiency and higher wear and tear on your vehicle.

Warming up your car before driving is a practice left over from when cars had a carburetor and cars needed a few minutes to run smoothly.

Most modern cars have fuel injection systems so the warming up time isn't necessary.

Copyright 2017 WFMY