Timeshare Owners Being Scammed Out of Money

Photo: Pelican at Miami Beach image bt painless from Fotolia.com

Timeshares can be beneficial if you travel often or even if you need a get away from time to time. Unfortunately, many time share owners end up suffering from buyers remorse because they are getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.

We found a woman who agreed to sit through a no obligation sales pitch and in return the expenses for her trip would be covered.

The Better Business Bureau says they receive hundreds of complaints about timeshare companies that take people's money once they sign up for a timeshare and then disappear. So the Better Business Bureau cautions that individuals take a few steps before they agree to become a timeshare owner.

The first thing you want to do is to do a background check on the company in an effort to verify their overall legitimacy. The next step is to never agree to anything over the phone. Also be sure to get a copy of everything in writing. Lastly, confirm that the company you are interested in has the appropriate license to sell or rent in the state where the timeshare you are buying is located.

(© 2017 WFMY)