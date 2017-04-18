Tipping Furniture Is A Growing Problem

This is one of four Ikea dressers that are part of a "repair program" because they can tip over. (Photo: Custom)

MIAMI — To you, a dresser is a piece of furniture. To a kid, it's a jungle gym waiting to be climbed. There is a growing concern over furniture tipping over.

A child dies every two weeks from furniture tipping over onto them.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, someone is injured in a furniture tip over accident every 15 minutes. About 33 thousand injuries are treated in the emergency room due to this.

“We can see skull fractures. We can see brain bleeds. We can see brain injuries that lead to permanent disabilities or even death,” said Dr. Barbara Gaines with UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Most parents don’t realize the hazard they have in their home. There are things you can do to prevent tip-overs.

Secure the furniture to the wall with heavy-duty nylon straps.

“Basically they go two per piece of furniture into studs in the wall and then to the back of the furniture,” said Kimberly Finkbeiner who runs Babyproofing Pittsburgh.

Remove TVs and remote controls from the top of dressers, along with any tempting items that might encourage kids to climb.

“They see oh lots of fun things that are shiny that I want to play with so let me go get them,” said Finkbeiner.

Also, make your furniture bottom heavy. Load dressers with heavy items in the bottom drawers and light items up top.

A majority of tip-over accidents involve television sets.

Experts say to put TVs on low stands and secure the TV to the stand or mount it on the wall.

