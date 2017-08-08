Buying a used car is a great way to save money on a big purchase. But those savings can go

away if the car isn’t reliable, or if you don’t enjoy driving it.



Consumer Reports polled more than 2-hundred thousand subscribers to see how satisfied they

are with their vehicles and whether they’d buy them again. In addition to being reliable, they

were fun to drive, had great fuel economy, and had high tech features or luxurious cabins.



There are some exceptions to the rule. For example, the Toyota 4Runner consistently scores high

marks from owners but its unsettled ride and clumsy handling hurt it in Consumer Reports tests.



Besides the initial price of the car Consumer Reports says you need to take a hard look at

maintenance costs to see if the vehicle will work for your budget. CR broke down our data to

look at three and ten year old vehicles. The three year old models are a little more expensive but

they’ll have the latest safety and comfort features. On the other hand while a ten year old model

is less expensive to buy you have to figure in the cost of repairing it.



For example, a mid-sized favorite - the Toyota Camry Hybrid - will cost you about 13,500 to 18,000 dollars and about 55 dollars in maintenance and repairs in year three. At year 10 expect to pay around 6,500 to 7,800

but 370 dollars in annual maintenance costs.



No matter the age Consumer Reports tests and satisfied owners alike found you can’t go wrong

with these two small SUVs - the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV-4. Need a minivan for the

family? Consider the Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna both of which are likely to make it to

two-hundred thousand or more.



And finally, subscribers liked the Toyota Tundra Pickup truck for its driving and reliability.



Consumer Reports says you can save money by buying used and save the planet. The Toyota

Prius was among the most satisfying cars for both 3 and ten year old models for its combination

of fuel efficiency and reliability.

