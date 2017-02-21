Triad Lawmaker Wants Kids to Start School at 6, Not 7

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A bill being considered by the North Carolina General Assembly would require kids to start school at 6 years old instead of 7 years old.

Forsyth County Representative Donny Lambeth introduced the legislation Monday.

North Carolina is one of 14 states that don't require children to start attending school until they are 7. Virginia and South Carolina have students starting at age 5 and so do 7 other states.

Representative Lambeth's bill would lower the the compulsory age to 6. He says it just makes sense to do this.

"To me, it's obvious the earlier you can start kids on a path to learning, the better they're going to do when they come to grade 3 and they have these very important third grade assessments they have to do," said Representative Lambeth.

Representative Lambeth says it's critical for students to do well in those 3rd grade exams. He says he's seen other states, like Nebraska, where students start earlier and do better in those assessments.

He says it's across the board success too, not just certain groups. That's what he wants to see in North Carolina.

"In North Carolina, particularly our minority kids, do not do very well when they're compared to our majority kids and I think anything we can do to help kids get into a structured environment earlier, to understand the importance of education, the better we are going to be when we come to later in their education."

A professor of education at Elon University says it's simple -- the earlier students start, the better off they'll be in the long-run.

"They're having the experience of following directions and they're getting a lot of experience with language interactions, all of those experiences are building neuroconnections in the brain and are kind of laying the foundation for all of their future learning," said Professor Heidi Hollingsworth.

She added, "The earlier children have interactions with languages and social experiences, the better for their long-term health and education and development and growth."

Representative Lambeth doesn't believe lowering the compulsory age would cost school districts much money.

He says based on his research, there would be little impact on teacher to student ratio and costs per classroom.

"The fiscal note [the fiscal research staff] gave me is a nominal cost as a result of this deal," said Representative Lambeth.



