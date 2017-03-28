Share This Story

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A Guilford County District Court Judge made Joshua Hill the poster child for domestic abuse - quite literally. As punishment for violating probation, Judge Mark Cummings ordered Hill to hold a poster that reads "This is the face of domestic abuse."

Hill must carry it for 4 hours a day outside the courthouse in High Point. The poster punishment lasts for 7 days.

Hill pleaded guilty to Assault on a Female and Domestic Criminal Trespassing back in 2014. He was sentenced to probation for 12 months and ordered not to have contact with the victim.

He violated that probation and pleaded guilty last week. Judge Cummings sent him to jail for 3 days and tacked on the poster punishment.

"It's embarrassing really. I don't know how to explain it, it's crazy," said Joshua Hill.

Hill says he's never raised a hand to a woman and only pleaded guilty to end the drawn-out court process. According to his arrest warrant, he "placed his arm about the victim's neck" and pushed her back.

While he says he's innocent, he says this public shaming has taught him a lesson.

"I won't be in anymore confrontations. Just... walk away."

