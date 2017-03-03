Try It Before You Buy It: Flippin' Fantastic

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Flippin' Fantastic is the non-stick, silicone ring that allows you to make seven pancakes all at once. The makers claim it keeps your pancakes from sticking together, making it faster and easier.

Lauren Stanton took the Flippin' Fantastic to Marcia Force, who helps make thousands of pancakes every year at the 4th of July pancake breakfast put on by the Rotary Club of Grandville/Jenison.

The directions say to spray cooking spray on both sides of the ring, and also heat it on both sides in your pan, helping it to flex and lay flat in the pan.

It never really laid down perfectly flat.

Putting Flippin' Fantastic to the test in this morning's Try It Before You Buy It!

Our first two attempts did not work. The pancakes needed to be flipped because they were getting too brown, but they ended up sticking and creating a mess of uncooked batter.

The third try turned out much better. The pancakes were really thick.

I thought they tasted great, but Marcia said her's were too doughy. She also felt like the Flippin' Fantastic wasn't any easier and was too much work than just flipping pancakes with a spatula.

Marcia says she wouldn't buy the Flippin' Fantastic, and I didn't think it was worth the money.

It sells for around $14.99.

If you have a product you'd like Lauren to try, email her at laurenstanton@wzzm13.com, or message her on Facebook or Twitter @LaurenStanton13.

