Try These Phone & Computer Tricks

USA TODAY -- Back in the day—people kept phone numbers in little black books. now…people are keeping their passwords there…nope. Stop. It.

To keep up with your passwords use an app like last pass-

The app securely stores all passwords and login information and even sends you an alert to your smartphone when logging in!

Lagging Internet speeds bringing you down? Well you do have multiple phones, smart TVs, Tables and gaming systems all along for the ride.

Check your router – you’ll want dual band width and proper antennas to boost your signal..and speed.

Shopping around to save some money? Its costing you. Some websites track your cache to see how many times you’ve visited their site. They assume that by continuously visiting - you haven’t found it cheaper elsewhere….and even jack up the prices to get a little more bang from *YOUR* buck!

Clean your cache on your browser after your searches and you might see those prices go down and the money in your wallet go up!

Not sure how to delete your cache? It’s different for Chrome, Explorer and Firefox

Solution: Clear your cache to save some cash!

In Google Chrome: Open the menu by clicking the three dots in the upper right hand corner of the screen. Click “More Tools” and then select “Clear browsing data.” When the list of data to clear pops up, make sure “Cached images and files” and “Cookies and other site and plugin data” are selected, then click the “Clear browsing data” button.

In Internet Explorer: Click the little gear icon on the top bar of the window and select “Safety” and then “Delete browsing history.” When the list pops up, make sure “Temporary Internet files and website files” and “Cookies and website data” are selected, then click “Delete.”

In Firefox: Click on the menu button and then select “Preferences.” Select “Advanced” and then click the “Network” tab. Under the heading “Cached Web Content” click “Clear Now.”

