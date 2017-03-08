Turn Off The Snooping Features On Your TV

WASHINGTON — Your home -- your privacy. Until hackers get into your electronics.

You turn on your TV to watch the news or your favorite show. But you don't expect anyone to be watching you.

Now with smart TVs, it's a possibility. WikiLeaks released documents from the CIA that appeared to show how it can hack into devices.

First things first, the CIA most likely isn't bugging your phones or TVs because that's illegal.

2 Wants To know looked at how to keep anyone from spying on you and your family.

You need to change the settings on your TV. Each TV is a little different but on most of them you'll want to go to settings, looking for support then scroll down to terms and policies.

You'll find several options including Privacy, voice recognition. You can opt out or disable these services to keep anyone else from using them.

