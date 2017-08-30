Turn Your Starbucks Addiction Into A Savings Addiction

GREENSBORO, NC -- You know the retirement spiel, “Start saving as soon as you can.” Then there's that voice in your head that says, “If I had money I would. But I don't, so there.”

Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says has heard it before. His response? “That will be a problem your whole life. Start with 5 bucks. And then gradually increase it. You somehow got on a Starbucks addiction slowly, so you can do an investing addiction slowly too.”

Yeah. He went there. The main point, put something away, no matter how small.

And if you're thinking, “Well, I'm in my 40's or 50's, why start now?”

“Just keep your head in the sand and you’re good to go,” Logan says in snarky way. “You're leaving your future up to everybody else. Everybody else's goodwill. Or do you want to put that burden on your children. Start making changes gradually.”

