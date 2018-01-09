TV Tech You've Gotta See to Believe

(Photo: Silber, Chad)

It’s not uncommon to want a bigger TV. It would even better if your TV could do something no other TV could.

“So you imagine a 65" TV, press a button and it kind of rolls down like lampshade into a tiny box,” said David Katzmaier, Senior Editor at CNET. “Amazing stuff.”

Thin as paper and rollable like a poster, the screen uses O LED technology or Organic Light-Emitting Diodes. They produce a superior picture and can be made incredibly thin.

The TV is being shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but it’s not the only one.

Samsung revealed a television concept they’re calling The Wall. It’s modular and can be configured however you like. It’s biggest TV on the floor is 6 feet by 10 feet.

“The thing is designed for homes, get this, but it's also uses micro-LED technology which is brand new TV technology that they use in scoreboards actually,” said Katzmaier. “A bunch of LEDs, great picture quality. Of course, the Wall will probably be insanely expensive, but they say it's coming out this year and it's really cool.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY