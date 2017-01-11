Two Winston-Salem Stores Fined For Charging Extra

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

WINSTON-SALEM. N.C.--The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division has fined five stores because of price-scanner errors that charged customers more for the last quarter of 2016. Two of the stores are in Winston-Salem.

In Winston-Salem, the CVS on N. Martin Luther King Drive and Staples on Hanes Mill Road were both fined. CVS was fined $4,940 and Staples was fined $2,760.

Two stores in Durham (Walmart, Office Depot) and a Dollar General store in Dublin are the other offenders.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of a business’ price-scanner system to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date.

"We don't count errors where they're losing money," Allen Katalinic, Weights and Measures Program Manager for the NCDA, said. "These businesses are only fined on errors where they charge more. We make them correct all of them, but they're only assessed a penalty for when they're in the plus."

Penalties are assessed if a store fails the follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate.

