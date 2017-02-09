Uber Driver Confessions: The Crazies, The Money, The Real Story

40 million people every month ride in Ubers. That’s where you get in the back of a strangers car and pay them through an app on your phone to drive you somewhere. With the growing popularity of both Uber and the similar app Lyft, more people are thinking about earning some extra money by becoming a driver. So 2 Wants To Know has been looking into what it’s really like behind the wheel.

Driver Carrie Snow told us all about it.

What’s the funniest thing someone has said to you?

“Ah (laugh) can you come home with me? (laugh) he wanted me to come home with him to party. And of course he was drunk. And I told him I’m old enough to be your mother. And he goes that just makes it better. So I told him, no. emmmummm. That was really uncomfortable. I mean I locked my doors when he got out. We finally get him to his house and he didn’t get out of the bus. He kinda slid out of the bus onto the ground. (laugh) and about that time he finally pops up out of nowhere. And he goes ‘okay, I’m okay.’ And he goes ‘where am I at?’ and I go, ‘you’re house is right there,’ and he goes ‘oh (bleep) I don’t have a key.’ (laugh)”

It sounds like you’re having a lot of fun, are you making a lot of money as well?

“During the summer time, yes. During the winter time, it’s gone down. Because a lot of people really don’t go out in the winter time. I’m lucky if I bring home $15 – $20 a day. That includes Friday and Saturday doing almost a 12 to 13 hour shift.

Average pay

On average across the country and throughout the entire year, Uber drivers make about 15 bucks per hour. And the website IDriveWithUber.com says a driver working three days a week can make about $36,000 per year.

