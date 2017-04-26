Uh-Oh. Online Dress Nightmare

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teenage girls are prepping for one of the biggest nights of high school. One of the most important parts of planning prom is finding the right dress at the right price. A prom dress can easily cost a few hundred dollars and when you add hair, nails, makeup and shoes you're looking at paying several hundred dollars just for the look. It's no wonder parents are looking for a deal but as one mother found out not everything is as it appears online.

Annie Kelly says it was the dress of her daughter's dreams. "$213 but this is the packaging it came in," she said as she showed us a bag. Her 17-year old daughter, Kenteira, found the perfect prom dress online in March. The trumpet mermaid halter dress was exactly the look she was going for and the price was exactly what her mom was going for too.

"Why would they send a dress like this in a bag? It seems like it would have come in a box," Kelly told us. She knew something wasn't right as soon as the package arrived in a cheap plastic shipping bag. "I said this is ugly! This is a grandma dress! I said look at these big ugly beads," Kelly said. Not only was it ugly but it didn't fit. "It was too big in the bust area and in the back we could not zip it up and then it was long, too long."



The return address on the packing is listed in China. The Better Business Bureau warns about these kinds of sites and says it's hard to combat designer rip-offs from overseas.

"Never ever go by their word saying they are going to refund your money if it's our fault," Kelly said. She says the site told her they would give her a refund but when she asked they told her no. "Do plenty of research before you buy any prom dress unless you know its a legit company," she advised.

Kelly ended up forking over another $500 to get her daughter another dress. "I love her with all my heart and she knows it." This time, she didn't take any risks, she bought one in a store.

Here's what to keep in mind when shopping for the perfect prom dress:

-Stick to real shops you can walk into. Only retailers with actual storefronts are licensed by designers to sell their gowns.

-Avoid foreign sellers. You can usually find out more about a seller in the about us or FAQs. Keep in mind these tips also apply to wedding dress shopping.

CBS/WRDW