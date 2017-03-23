Unattended Cooking: #1 Cause Of House Fires

TRIAD, N.C. -- We've all left a pot on the stove unattended for a few seconds right?

Unattended cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and injuries. The National Fire Protection Association says 46 percent of house fires from 2010 to 2014 were from cooking. Late Wednesday night, a cooking fire displaced 13 people from this apartment complex on Cash Drive in Winston-Salem.

2 Wants To Know the best way to put out a kitchen fire.

It's not with water. It's smothering it. Put a lid over the pan for about 15 20 minutes any shorter and it could reignite. But doing that can be a little scary.

A few years ago, the Greensboro Fire department helped us test the Stovetop Fire Stop.

The object is placed above the stove. When the flames it it, a banking soda like material is released to extinguish the fire.

During the 2 test, the fire was out within 50 seconds and it did not reignite

You can find them at stores like Home Depot and online for about 50 bucks.

