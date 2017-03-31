UNC Fans Scoop Up Final Four Geer

CHAPEL HILL -- A lot of Carolina fans have been stocking up on Final Four gear all week.

The store manager at Chapel Hill Sportswear told us many print shops will overnight their shirts to stores once a winner is determined. But sometimes her staff will go directly to the print shops.

"Others were printed in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and we went to those print shops and actually drove there and brought them back in here to get them in here quicker, sooner than UPS could get them to us," Holly Dedmon. " And then it's just sell, sell, sell. You really have a week and then hopefully next Monday, we'll be rid of Final Four shirts and have National Championship shirts."

