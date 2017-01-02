Unplug And Surrender Your Phone To The Bowl

Phones in bowl (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The holidays are the perfect time to unplug! One way to unplug as a family at dinner time includes collecting all phones and putting them into a bowl. Even if the phone rings you don’t touch it.

Even if you can’t toss your phone into the bowl there are ways to unplug.

1. Turn off your phone during important moments

2. Use the ipad on an uncomfortable kitchen bar stool instead of the couch

3. Make yourself earn screen time

When it comes to kids and screen time the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids 2 and over should be limited to two hours a day.

Kids under the age of two should only use technology for live video chatting or as a picture book you’re reading to them.

