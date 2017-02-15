Watch Out For This Mail Delivery Card

GREENSBORO, NC -- A "delivery notice" card showing up on some Triad consumers' doorsteps is raising red flags.

The front of the card contains the words "we have a package for you" and picture of a smiling delivery worker. On the back, it shows a multi-digit tracking number and a local 336 number to call "to schedule delivery."

The problem? There's no company name.

We called the number on the card and reached a voicemail saying: "Thank you for calling dispatch. Please hold for the next available agent."

The agent who eventually picked up the phone wouldn't disclose the company's exact name, location or much or anything at all. She said only that the company was a "dispatch agency for several private companies." Those companies names? You guessed it -- she wouldn't tell us.

A Google search showed at least 12 other people reported similar experiences trying to call the number on the notice.

A scheme? Maybe not, but if a company won't disclose the name, location or specific product -- consumers should be wary.

The Federal Trade Commission says a delivery notice is usually fake if it asks you to re-confirm personal or financial information or tells you to take immediate action -- like calling a number or clicking a link.

The NC Justice Department says if you think a notice is fake, don't call it back or click on the link. If the delivery is legitimate, a company will continue trying to contact you.

The lesson here? Don't let the excitement of a package delivery cloud your judgment. And, don't ever give your credit or debit card information to an unknown "delivery" company. If you do, the only delivery you might be getting is an unwanted service or schemer.

Think you've received a fake delivery notice? Call the NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online at www.ncdoj.gov.





