Verify: Facebook No Swearing Campaign

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's time to verify a Facebook ad

that is being shared. It claims there is a “No Swearing Campaign”.



The ad claims “as of April 1st of this year anyone caught using profanity will have their account suspended pending investigation.” It goes on to say, “this is due to the new laws issued by our legal department.”



Ummmm….Facebook doesn't issue laws, although the company has guidelines and policies, which read in part, “We may remove certain kinds of sensitive content or limit the audience that sees it.”



And if you needed a little more evidence how about just taking a look at the date of this campaign, April 1st. Really?



Oh, and don't miss the word misspelling of the word suspended. This isn't the first time this has been shared. According to the myth busting site Snopes a similar version of this circulated in 2014. We can verify, this “Swearing Campaign” is false.

