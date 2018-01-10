WFMY
Close

Verify: Facebook No Swearing Campaign

Will Swearing Get You Kicked Off Of Facebook?

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:09 PM. EST January 10, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's time to verify a Facebook ad

that is being shared. It claims there is a “No Swearing Campaign”.
 

The ad claims as of April 1st of this year anyone caught using profanity will have their account suspended pending investigation. It goes on to say, this is due to the new laws issued by our legal department.
 

Ummmm.Facebook doesn't issue laws, although the company has guidelines and policies, which read in part, We may remove certain kinds of sensitive content or limit the audience that sees it.
 

And if you needed a little more evidence how about just taking a look at the date of this campaign, April 1st. Really?
   

Oh, and don't miss the word misspelling of the word suspended. This isn't the first time this has been shared. According to the myth busting site Snopes a similar version of this circulated in 2014. We can verify, this Swearing Campaign is false.

© 2018 WFMY-TV

WFMY

How Potholes Form and How To Deal With Them

WFMY

Water Advisory Issued For Part Of Greensboro

WFMY

Triad Schools Brace For Impact of New Class Size Legislation

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories