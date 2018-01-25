Vtech Recalls 280K Baby Rattles Due To Choking Hazard

Vtech recalls Shake and Sing Elephant Baby Rattle

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Vtech is recalling about 280,000 baby rattles that could pose a choking hazard to babies.

The recall is for the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800.

The rattle has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon and zulily from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.

The company said it has received five reports of the ears breaking off the rattles but no injuries have been reported.

You should contact Vtech for a full refund or for a replacement product.

