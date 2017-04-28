Walgreens 'Guardian Angel' Saves Triad Couple From Scheme

GREENSBORO, NC -- A Greensboro couple credits a Walgreens cashier for stopping a scheme and saving them more than $400.

Sam New has run his family's machine shop on New St. and N. Church St. in Greensboro for years, and he knows it's important that bills get paid.

"I was waiting on a customer, and I got the phone call. He (the caller) said he was a representative of Duke Energy," New said.

The caller somehow knew the amount on New's last bill, so New said he didn't doubt the call was legitimate.

"He (the caller) told me because of a glitch in the system, through no fault of my own, they did not have a record of our previous five payments."

The caller threatened to turn off the shop's lights, unless New paid $422 within the hour.

"He told me to take it (the money) to Walgreens, and I could get a (pre-paid) card."

Hmm, suspicious?

"At one point yes, but then at another point -- I didn't want the power cut off," said New's wife, Betty New.

So, Betty New drove to the Walgreens parking lot and called back the man, as he had instructed. Once inside, she asked the cashier for the cards but got a question in return.

"She (the cashier) said, what's this for? And I said, Duke Energy. She said who are you talking to? I said, Duke Energy? She said mute that thing (phone)! She said, I'm not doing this. You're in a scam. Go call Duke Energy."

No surprise, the real Duke Energy representative said the couple owed nothing, and there was no technical glitch.

"I was told by the Duke Energy caller that I was the 40th person that day to get the scam," Betty New said.

The Duke Energy Website 'report fraud and scams' page says if a caller asks for a pre-paid card, it's a red flag. Pre-paid cards are like cash, and transactions aren't reversible. The company also says it will never call a customer to demand immediate payment without first sending a notification in the mail. It also won't ask for credit or debit card numbers by phone. Duke Energy wants customers who have doubts to hang up and call Duke Energy directly at 1-800-777-9898.

Walgreens declined WFMY News 2's request to interview the cashier, but Sam and Betty New say she saved them hard-earned money. They say they learned their lesson and hope others do, too.

They may not have a person -- a guardian angel -- at Walgreens watching out for them. We did. And thank you for helping us not get scammed."

